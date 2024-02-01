Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells 214 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $12,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,247.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $60,300.00.

On Monday, January 1st, T Christopher Uchida sold 376 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $20,495.76.

On Wednesday, December 13th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $61,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $113,600.00.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $91.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,612,000 after buying an additional 69,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,162,000 after buying an additional 147,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 12.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 965,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,018,000 after buying an additional 109,547 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Palomar Company Profile



Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

