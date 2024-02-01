Insider Selling: Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) VP Sells 2,724 Shares of Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) VP Robb William Engle sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $15,744.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,048.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robb William Engle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Robb William Engle sold 4,162 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $23,973.12.

On Thursday, January 18th, Robb William Engle sold 5,981 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $35,048.66.

Sono-Tek Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 million, a P/E ratio of 79.00 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. Sono-Tek Co. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $6.12.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

