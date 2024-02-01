Insider Selling: Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) VP Sells 2,724 Shares of Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) VP Robb William Engle sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $15,744.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,048.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Robb William Engle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Robb William Engle sold 4,162 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $23,973.12.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Robb William Engle sold 5,981 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $35,048.66.
Sono-Tek Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 million, a P/E ratio of 79.00 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. Sono-Tek Co. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $6.12.
Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sono-Tek
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.