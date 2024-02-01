International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2024

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,300 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.4 days.

International Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of IPCFF opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

