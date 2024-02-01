International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,238,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Seaways by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,023,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,613,000 after acquiring an additional 94,606 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in International Seaways by 2,495.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,797,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,331,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $182,765 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE INSW opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.03.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $241.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 3.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

