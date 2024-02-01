Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2024

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,930,900 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 55,261,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,736.6 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

OTCMKTS IITSF opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.