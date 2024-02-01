Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.76

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.76 and last traded at $100.76, with a volume of 678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.59.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3806 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.