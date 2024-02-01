Investors Buy High Volume of Match Group Put Options (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 19,409 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical volume of 13,984 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Match Group by 92,835.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,632,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,063,000 after acquiring an additional 992,393 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.34.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

