Investors Buy High Volume of Match Group Put Options (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 19,409 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical volume of 13,984 put options.
Institutional Trading of Match Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Match Group by 92,835.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,632,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,063,000 after acquiring an additional 992,393 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Match Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.34.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTCH
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Match Group
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.