Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,981 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 119% compared to the average volume of 1,819 put options.
NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.94.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITUB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
