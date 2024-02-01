Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,981 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 119% compared to the average volume of 1,819 put options.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITUB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

