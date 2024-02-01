Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells $333,787.50 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $333,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
IONS stock opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.44.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
