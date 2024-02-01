Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells $333,787.50 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $333,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IONS stock opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

