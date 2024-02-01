Isabel Dolan Purchases 17,080 Shares of Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT) Stock

Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) insider Isabel Dolan purchased 17,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £10,077.20 ($12,811.09).

Baronsmead Venture Trust Price Performance

BVT stock opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.69) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.54. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.80 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60.50 ($0.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £190.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -778.57 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Baronsmead Venture Trust alerts:

Baronsmead Venture Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Baronsmead Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Baronsmead Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,714.29%.

About Baronsmead Venture Trust

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.