iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.66. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

