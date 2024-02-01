iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 24,309 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the average daily volume of 17,602 put options.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of EMB opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.18. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $89.97.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3643 per share. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
