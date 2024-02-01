iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 24,309 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the average daily volume of 17,602 put options.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EMB opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.18. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3643 per share. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.