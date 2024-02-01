iShares MSCI Japan ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 22,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 209% compared to the average volume of 7,318 put options.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.04. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Verger Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 79,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 342,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

