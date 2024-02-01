iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 287,444 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $22,863,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,839,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,864,000.

IJJ opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

