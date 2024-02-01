iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,994,000 after acquiring an additional 132,966 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.04.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

