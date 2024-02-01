iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 646,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,677,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 524,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,213,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

