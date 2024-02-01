IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Update

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,600 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 439,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
IsoEnergy Price Performance
Shares of ISENF opened at $3.58 on Thursday. IsoEnergy has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.
IsoEnergy
