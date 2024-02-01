IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Update

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,600 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 439,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

IsoEnergy Price Performance

Shares of ISENF opened at $3.58 on Thursday. IsoEnergy has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

About IsoEnergy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.