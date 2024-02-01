Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Update

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,111,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 1,215,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.9 days.

Iveco Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IVCGF opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. Iveco Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Get Iveco Group alerts:

About Iveco Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications in Italy and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Iveco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.