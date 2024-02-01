J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Short Interest Update

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,500 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 724,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
J D Wetherspoon Price Performance
Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.
About J D Wetherspoon
