J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Short Interest Update

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,500 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 724,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

