James Franklin Sells 5,000 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Director James Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.32, for a total value of C$11,603.50.

James Franklin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, James Franklin sold 10,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$24,500.00.

On Monday, December 11th, James Franklin sold 50,527 shares of Ur-Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total value of C$105,358.90.

Ur-Energy stock opened at C$2.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$659.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Ur-Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.08 million. Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 245.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0469672 earnings per share for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

