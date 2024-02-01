Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Rating of “N/A” from Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the zero brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,677 shares of company stock valued at $592,290 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 600,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,503 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 3,482.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 32,704 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. Jamf has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. Equities analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

