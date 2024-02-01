Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Rating of “N/A” from Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the zero brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several research analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 600,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,503 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 3,482.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 32,704 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Jamf stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. Jamf has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. Equities analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
