Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Price Performance
OTCMKTS JRFIF opened at $657.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $664.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.40. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a one year low of $617.11 and a one year high of $713.23.
About Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.