John Joseph Johnston Sells 5,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $617,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $22,650.00.

On Monday, November 27th, John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $22,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $37,100.00.

MXCT stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

MaxCyte last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 98.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 80.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

