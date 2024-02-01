Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JCI. Vertical Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

