Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.90 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

