JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $232.00 to $238.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded as high as $176.35 and last traded at $176.31, with a volume of 5710420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.73.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,288,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,316,000 after buying an additional 561,844 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,985,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $501.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

