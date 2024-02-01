Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 28,700 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,484,000. NVIDIA comprises 10.1% of Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $615.27 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $634.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

