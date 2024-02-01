Karora Resources Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). Karora Resources had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of C$107.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE:KRR opened at C$4.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.39. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.60 and a 12-month high of C$5.61. The firm has a market cap of C$744.73 million, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

