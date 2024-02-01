Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,736,700 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 9,386,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.5 days.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of KEYUF opened at $24.17 on Thursday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

