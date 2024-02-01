Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Short Interest Update

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.1 days.

Keywords Studios Trading Up 0.4 %

Keywords Studios stock opened at $21.29 on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

