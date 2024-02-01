Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Update

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

Shares of KLKNF opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

