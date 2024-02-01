Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 55676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 504.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 807,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.