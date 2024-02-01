LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Position Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,887,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after acquiring an additional 206,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LCI Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,836,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LCI Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,726,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 67.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,001,000 after acquiring an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCII. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 216.49%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

