Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. Leju has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $9.84.

Get Leju alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.