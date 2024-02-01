LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.08.

LC opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $987.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LendingClub by 84.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter worth $438,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

