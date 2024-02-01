Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Liberty Energy traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 3721037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,457. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.88.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

