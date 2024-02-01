Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,705 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

