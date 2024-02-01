Lincoln National Corp Acquires 2,315 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTL. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2,043.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 647.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter worth about $226,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $622.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

