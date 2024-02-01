Lincoln National Corp Acquires 242 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,095,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,601,000 after buying an additional 134,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $135.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.68 and a 200-day moving average of $111.13. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $407,932.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,467,514.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $407,932.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,467,514.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,756 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,736. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

