Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SONY

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.