Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ares Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,507,000 after acquiring an additional 429,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

