Lincoln National Corp Has $312,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after buying an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,252,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after buying an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

