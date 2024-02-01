Lincoln National Corp Has $360,000 Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

SDVY opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

