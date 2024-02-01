Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 142.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 53,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Diageo by 294.0% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Shares of DEO opened at $144.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.93. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

