Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,466,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,711.81 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,800.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,622.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1,409.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.