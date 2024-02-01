Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,072 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.4 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.