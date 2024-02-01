Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA stock opened at $289.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.70. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

