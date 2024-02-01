Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

YUM stock opened at $129.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

