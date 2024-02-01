Lincoln National Corp Reduces Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 300.6% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.71. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $92.13. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

