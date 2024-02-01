Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,698,000 after acquiring an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,582,000 after buying an additional 80,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.17.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $246.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

